Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Provides Safety Equipments To 49 Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:06 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Saturday provided the sixth batch of safety equipment to 49 hospitals of the province to equip the doctors and paramedics battling the coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Saturday provided the sixth batch of safety equipment to 49 hospitals of the province to equip the doctors and paramedics battling the coronavirus pandemic.

10500 N-95 masks, 15750 KN-95 masks, 105000 surgical face masks are provided along with 31,500 protective suits, 21,000 shoe covers, 5250 pair of surgical gloves, 1050 face shield and 630 protective goggles to the hospitals.

Director General PDMA Parwaiz Khan said we have dispatched safety equipment to the hospitals as per NDMA guidelines. He said that Provincial Govt is providing all possible support to the masses and concerned departments in this hour of need.

PDMA has provided an overall number of 791,000 surgical masks, 180,000 pair of gloves,16800 Personal Protective Kits,85000 KN 95 mask, 32000 N 95 masks, 57000 safety suits,70000 surgical caps,83000 shoe covers,60000 VTM (MGI),35000 BGI Testing Kit (50 Test), 49000 Sansure Bio Tech Kit (24 Test), 75000 Sampling Swab,11600 Bio Hazard Bags and other safety equipment to concerned departments including, Health Department, Hospitals, concerned departments and District Administrations for quarantine centers and others to support them to counter Coronavirus in the province.

70 numbers of different types of items are distributed by PDMA KP with relevant departments. He further said, PDMA's provincial emergency operation center is active round the clock and can be contacted on toll-free numbers 0800-01700 and 1700.

