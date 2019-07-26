UrduPoint.com
Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) Setup A Control Room To Assist People In Case Of Flood Emergency Situation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:39 PM

Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) setup a control room to assist people in case of flood emergency situation

Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) has setup a control room for quick assistance to people during emergency situation in monsoon season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) has setup a control room for quick assistance to people during emergency situation in monsoon season.

The people were asked to contact PDMA's control room 091-9213595, 9213845 and 9223662 for help and assistance during emergency situation like floods during monsoon season.

People can also contact their respective offices of district administration for assistance. The people were asked not to throw plastic bags and bottles in rainy watercourses and keep it clean.

