Provincial, district committees constituted to deal with locusts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted provincial and district level committees as part of preemptive measure to deal with locusts attack.

According to a statement issued here Tuesday, provincial committee would comprise Secretary Agriculture, Director Information Agriculture, Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Deputy Director Plant Protection, Deputy Director Agriculture Information and representatives of Home Department.

District level committee would include Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, District Director Agriculture and entomologist of nearest university. The committees would work to deal with danger of locusts in already notified districts.