Provincial EC Punjab Meets Monitoring Teams Ahead Of PP-38 By-election

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:53 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan Tuesday said the monitoring teams will thoroughly inspect all polling stations to review the arrangements made for by-elections in constituency PP-38 Sialkot-IV here.

He instructed the monitoring teams to maintain liaison with Rangers as well as the district administration's control room during polling.

He directed monitoring teams to remain vigilant even after the polling material would be delivered to the Returning Officer.

By-elections are scheduled in PP-38 constituency for Wednesday, July 28.

