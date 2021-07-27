Provincial EC Punjab meets monitoring teams ahead of PP-38 by-election

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan Tuesday said the monitoring teams will thoroughly inspect all polling stations to review the arrangements made for by-elections in constituency PP-38 Sialkot-IV here

He instructed the monitoring teams to maintain liaison with Rangers as well as the district administration's control room during polling.

He directed monitoring teams to remain vigilant even after the polling material would be delivered to the Returning Officer.

By-elections are scheduled in PP-38 constituency for Wednesday, July 28.