UrduPoint.com

Provincial Edu Minister Pays Visit To BZU

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Provincial edu minister pays visit to BZU

Interim Provincial Minister for Education, Mansoor Qadir, visited Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):Interim Provincial Minister for Education, Mansoor Qadir, visited Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Friday.

Accompanied by provincial Secretary HED, Javed Akhter Mahmood, the minister was briefed about the ongoing projects in the varsity besides the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by BZU and international varsities.

Director ORIC, Dr Najum Ul Haq briefed the minister in depth on it and the different scholarships being offered to students.

BZU VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Acting Registrar, Zubair Khan, Controller Examination, Dr Aman Ullah, Deans Dr Muhammad Uzair, Dr Saeed Akhtar, Dr Shaukat Malik and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the education minister advised that all of us should perform our duties wholeheatedly.

He stated that a varsity that was set up 50 years back has turned into the biggest varsity of the region.

He urged that students who qualified in Saraiki should be given chances to serve because it is the Saraiki region adding that BZU faculty is capable of facing challenges being faced by the varsity.

Later, he paid a visit to BZU Multan College of Arts and Food Science Institute.

Earlier, the minister visited Multan University of Science and Technology.

He inspected different departments and lauded the role of private institutions along with public sector organizations for meeting the goals of literary ratio and development of the country.

Secretary HED, former federal secretary, M. Ali Gardezi, BZU VC, Dr M. Ali Shah and others accompanied the minister.

Related Topics

Multan Technology Education Visit Muhammad Ali Bahauddin Zakariya University All

Recent Stories

Draws of first PFF Futsal National Cup finalized, ..

Draws of first PFF Futsal National Cup finalized, tournament commences on 30 May ..

4 minutes ago
 Traders organize "Pakistan Zindabad" rally

Traders organize "Pakistan Zindabad" rally

6 minutes ago
 Biden, McCarthy Nearing Deal to Raise US Debt Ceil ..

Biden, McCarthy Nearing Deal to Raise US Debt Ceiling, Cut Government Spending - ..

6 minutes ago
 Several Thousand People Protesting in Bamako Again ..

Several Thousand People Protesting in Bamako Against UN Mission in Mali - Report ..

6 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal discuss political situation ..

PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal discuss political situation

6 minutes ago
 Resolution approved to name a road after founder o ..

Resolution approved to name a road after founder of Ivory Coast

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.