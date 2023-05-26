Provincial edu minister pays visit to BZU

Interim Provincial Minister for Education, Mansoor Qadir, visited Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):Interim Provincial Minister for Education, Mansoor Qadir, visited Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Friday.

Accompanied by provincial Secretary HED, Javed Akhter Mahmood, the minister was briefed about the ongoing projects in the varsity besides the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by BZU and international varsities.

Director ORIC, Dr Najum Ul Haq briefed the minister in depth on it and the different scholarships being offered to students.

BZU VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Acting Registrar, Zubair Khan, Controller Examination, Dr Aman Ullah, Deans Dr Muhammad Uzair, Dr Saeed Akhtar, Dr Shaukat Malik and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the education minister advised that all of us should perform our duties wholeheatedly.

He stated that a varsity that was set up 50 years back has turned into the biggest varsity of the region.

He urged that students who qualified in Saraiki should be given chances to serve because it is the Saraiki region adding that BZU faculty is capable of facing challenges being faced by the varsity.

Later, he paid a visit to BZU Multan College of Arts and Food Science Institute.

Earlier, the minister visited Multan University of Science and Technology.

He inspected different departments and lauded the role of private institutions along with public sector organizations for meeting the goals of literary ratio and development of the country.

Secretary HED, former federal secretary, M. Ali Gardezi, BZU VC, Dr M. Ali Shah and others accompanied the minister.