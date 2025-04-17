- Home
Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Visits Afternoon Schools, Inspects Facilities
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 08:59 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat made a surprise visit to the afternoon schools, checked the attendance of the staff and also listened to the lessons of the students and inquired about the educational facilities provided in the schools.
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat made a surprise visit to the afternoon schools, checked the attendance of the staff and also listened to the lessons of the students and inquired about the educational facilities provided in the schools.
Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Chaudhry Tariq Subhani and CEO Education Mujahid Hussain Alvi were also present on this occasion.
The Provincial Education Minister announced to upgrade primary schools of Propi Arian and promised to upgrade it high schools next year.
The Minister said that he is taking forward the vision of the Chief Minister's government school, quality school.
He checked the afternoon elementary classes in Government Girls Primary School, Pulli Topkhana and Propi Arian and issued instructions to the CEO Education for the immediate construction of 3 rooms in Girls Primary School, Propi Arian.
He said that Rs. 550 billion is being spent on promoting education in Punjab. Last year, 1.7 million out-of-school children were brought to school and this year, another 2 million children will be brought to school.
He said, "Our government has given jobs to 1.5 lakh people in the Education department in just one year.
"
Rana Sikandar Hayat said that there is a simultaneous focus on formal and non-formal education, wherever necessary, schools will be started immediately in collaboration with PEF.
He said, "If you send your child to a government school, people will come to government schools and quality education will be provided. The salary of teachers in government schools is three times higher than that of teachers working in the private sector."
The Minister said that internships will be given to BS students of Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS). Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's focus is on women's education, he added.
He said along with education, special attention is also paid to training.
He said, "I invite the business community of Sialkot to carry out development work in educational institutions for the promotion of education. No cash funds will be taken from any businessman, but make it a project."
Rana Sikandar Hayat directed the CEO Education that solarization of schools with the cooperation of philanthropists is the top priority.
He said that the summer vacations will be on time, the education system cannot afford more vacations.
