Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Issues Delimitation Schedule Of CBs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:48 PM

Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issues delimitation schedule of CBs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday issued new delimitation schedule of wards for local government election in Cantonment board (CB).

According to Election Commission, delimitation of wards would be started in cantonment boards of Peshawar, Nowshera, Risalpur, Cherat, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Abbottabad, Havelian, Murree and Mardan.

Committees and final compilation of data for the purpose would be completed from Feb 3 to Feb 7.

The committees would prepare initial lists of delimitations from Feb 10 to Feb 17 while delimitation lists would be displayed on Feb 18.

The concern can file their objections to Delimitation Authority from Feb 19 March 4 and decision on objections and recommendation would be made from Feb 19 to March 5 to March 19.

The authority would inform delimitation committee about their decisions from March 20 to March 26. Final list of delimitation would be displayed on March 27.

