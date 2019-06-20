UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Election Commission Serves Notice To KP CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:50 PM

Provincial Election Commission serves notice to KP CM

The Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday served notice to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for holding distribution of interest free loan ceremony for merged districts in violation of instructions and code of conduct issued by the Election Commission for the provincial assembly elections in these areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday served notice to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for holding distribution of interest free loan ceremony for merged districts in violation of instructions and code of conduct issued by the Election Commission for the provincial assembly elections in these areas.

The election commission taking notice of a news item published in a section of press on June 20 regarding distribution of interest free loan ceremony at Chief Minister house for merged districts asked the CM to defer the planned ceremony till completion of election in merged districts.

It warned that in case of non-compliance the matter would be reported to the Commission for further necessary action.

It said that the Election Commission vide notification dated May 6 had imposed ban on all development schemes in Constituencies where election would be held till culmination of the election process.

Related Topics

Election Loan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly May June All

Recent Stories

No speech, just smirk, this is how Prime Minister ..

2 minutes ago

REAP ex-chairman advises business community to coo ..

2 minutes ago

Supremacy of law to be ensured: CPO

2 minutes ago

Sindh University hires consultant for Rs. 1.6 bill ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister expresses grief over loss of human ..

7 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan stresses interfaith har ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.