Provincial Election Commission serves notice to KP CM

The Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday served notice to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for holding distribution of interest free loan ceremony for merged districts in violation of instructions and code of conduct issued by the Election Commission for the provincial assembly elections in these areas

The election commission taking notice of a news item published in a section of press on June 20 regarding distribution of interest free loan ceremony at Chief Minister house for merged districts asked the CM to defer the planned ceremony till completion of election in merged districts.

It warned that in case of non-compliance the matter would be reported to the Commission for further necessary action.

It said that the Election Commission vide notification dated May 6 had imposed ban on all development schemes in Constituencies where election would be held till culmination of the election process.