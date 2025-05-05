Provincial election commissioner Balochistan launches CERS training

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ali Asghar Sial inaugurated a 2-day phased “Computerized Electoral Rules System” (CERS) the training for All Regional Election Commissioners, District Election Commissioners and Election officers of Balochistan in Quetta.

In his inaugural address, Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan said that error-free electoral rolls are the basis of clean and transparent elections and in this, the role of all field officers and especially registration officers is very crucial.

He said that the recent biometric integration in "CERS" would further improve the innovation of this system.

He maintained that the vision of the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan is that innovation could be brought in most of the affairs of the Election Commission through the full use of technology.

This is the reason why many important projects have been completed in the IT sector during the last very short period, he said.

Ali Asghar Sial urged all officers to participate wholeheartedly in this training program so that they would not face any difficulty in practical work.