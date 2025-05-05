Open Menu

Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Launches CERS Training

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Provincial election commissioner Balochistan launches CERS training

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ali Asghar Sial inaugurated a 2-day phased “Computerized Electoral Rules System” (CERS) the training for All Regional Election Commissioners, District Election Commissioners and Election officers of Balochistan in Quetta.

In his inaugural address, Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan said that error-free electoral rolls are the basis of clean and transparent elections and in this, the role of all field officers and especially registration officers is very crucial.

He said that the recent biometric integration in "CERS" would further improve the innovation of this system.

He maintained that the vision of the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan is that innovation could be brought in most of the affairs of the Election Commission through the full use of technology.

This is the reason why many important projects have been completed in the IT sector during the last very short period, he said.

Ali Asghar Sial urged all officers to participate wholeheartedly in this training program so that they would not face any difficulty in practical work.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

16 minutes ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

20 minutes ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

22 minutes ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

29 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

38 minutes ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

49 minutes ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

2 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

4 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

5 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

5 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

6 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan