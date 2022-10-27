Provincial election commissioner for foolproof security amid NA-45 by-poll

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commissioner (KP EC) Shamshad Khan on Thursday directed Commissioner Kohat division to make foolproof security arrangements for NA-45 Kurram by-poll scheduled on October 30, so that the voters could cast their votes without any fear.

Presiding over a meeting here to review arrangements for the elections, he expressed gratitude to Chief Secretary, IGP and other administrative officers for extending cooperation for peaceful and transparent conduct of the by-poll.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IGP, Local Government Secretary, Additional Secretary Home, 11 Corps representative, Additional IG Operation and other officers participated in the meeting, while Commissioner Kohat, District Returning Officer NA-45, DC and DPO Kurram participated online.

A detailed briefing regarding the security arrangements and other measures was made in the meeting. The forum was informed that all the preparations for the by-elections of NA-45 had been completed and personnel of KP Police, Frontier Corps and Pakistan Army would perform security duties.

It was further informed that 24 polling stations had been declared sensitive and 119 polling stations more sensitive, for which adequate arrangements had been made.

CCTV cameras have been installed while polling staff deployment has been completed.

The Provincial Election Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over these arrangements.