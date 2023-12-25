Open Menu

Provincial Election Commissioner Releases Details Of Nomination Papers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2023 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab on Monday released the details of nomination papers received in the Punjab Province.

As per spokesperson for Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, a total of 13,823 nomination papers were received for the general and special seats of the national and provincial assemblies in the province of Punjab.

The spokesperson said that 3594 men and 277 women submitted their nomination papers from Punjab for the general seats of the National Assembly.

She said that 8592 men and 437 women submitted their nomination papers for the general seats of the Punjab Provincial Assembly.

The spokesperson said that 195 nomination papers were received for reserved seats for women in the National Assembly, adding that 601 women submitted their nomination papers for the reserved seats for women in the Punjab Provincial Assembly.

She said that 118 men and 9 women submitted nomination papers for specific seats for minorities in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

The spokesperson further said that nomination papers of 182 men and 26 women were received for National Assembly seats in Islamabad.

She added that according to the election schedule, the process of scrutiny would continue till December 30.

