Provincial election commissioner reviews by-election preparations

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial election commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan on Tuesday presided over an important meeting with concerned officers in Khanewal to review the arrangements for holding by-election PP-206.

According to official sources, the meeting was attended by District Returning Officer Muhammad Shahid, returning officer Tanveer ul Hassan, district monitoring officer Tayab zawar Bukhari, district election Commissioner Khanewal , deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass sherazi and district police officer Syed Nadeem Abass.

District Returning officer briefed Ghulam Israr Khan said that the total number of registered voters in PP-206 Khanewal constituency are 230,6987,while 183 polling stations will be set up for polling.

He briefed that 12 candidates will contest in the by-election,while four major Political Parties are contesting in the elections including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf, Pakistan People Party Parliamentarians, Pakistan Muslim league (N) and Tehreek e labaik Pakistan.

He also informed that all the election related material would be delivered to the polling staff from the camp office of the returning officer on Wednesday.

District monitoring officer apprised the Punjab election Commissioner about the implementation of the code of conduct in the constituency and briefed that meetings have been held with all the candidates and other stake holders.

The Provincial election Commissioner while instructing the Deputy Commissioner said that logistical arrangements should be made in an efficient manner on the polling day.

He directed that separate vehicles should be arranged for each polling station for the delivery of polling staff and election materials and results as well.

Provincial election commissioner said that transportation plan should be made with district returning officer and returning officer.

The DPO also gave detailed briefing on security arrangements. Ghulam Israr khan expressed satisfaction over by- election arrangements.