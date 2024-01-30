Provincial Election Commissioner Reviews Election Arrangements At DC Office
Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan paid a visit to the DC Office on Tuesday to evaluate preparations for the upcoming general election
He specifically reviewed the election monitoring cell, ballot collection, and the record rooms.
The visiting delegation included Regional Election Commissioner Majid Dogar, District Election Commissioner Abdul Wadood.
Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Rafia Haider provided a detailed briefing on election arrangements. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Omar Maqbool, apprised the Provincial Election Commissioner of the control room operations.
DC Rafia Haider highlighted that Lahore has 14 National Assembly and 30 Provincial Assembly Constituencies, with a total of 4,403 polling stations serving the city's 44 constituencies.
She noted that among them, 3,540 polling stations in Lahore are deemed sensitive, while 813 are classified as highly sensitive.
The Provincial Election Commissioner commended the DC Lahore for the comprehensive arrangements. He acknowledged the Lahore administration's development of a security plan and a comprehensive camera installation plan for peace and security. The efforts of the district administration in ensuring transparent and peaceful elections were praised.
Expressing satisfaction, the Provincial Election Commissioner stated that the election preparations have reached their final stages, appreciating the diligent work of the DC's team.
