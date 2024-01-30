Open Menu

Provincial Election Commissioner Reviews Election Arrangements At DC Office

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election arrangements at DC office

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan paid a visit to the DC Office on Tuesday to evaluate preparations for the upcoming general election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan paid a visit to the DC Office on Tuesday to evaluate preparations for the upcoming general election.

He specifically reviewed the election monitoring cell, ballot collection, and the record rooms.

The visiting delegation included Regional Election Commissioner Majid Dogar, District Election Commissioner Abdul Wadood.

Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Rafia Haider provided a detailed briefing on election arrangements. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Omar Maqbool, apprised the Provincial Election Commissioner of the control room operations.

DC Rafia Haider highlighted that Lahore has 14 National Assembly and 30 Provincial Assembly Constituencies, with a total of 4,403 polling stations serving the city's 44 constituencies.

She noted that among them, 3,540 polling stations in Lahore are deemed sensitive, while 813 are classified as highly sensitive.

The Provincial Election Commissioner commended the DC Lahore for the comprehensive arrangements. He acknowledged the Lahore administration's development of a security plan and a comprehensive camera installation plan for peace and security. The efforts of the district administration in ensuring transparent and peaceful elections were praised.

Expressing satisfaction, the Provincial Election Commissioner stated that the election preparations have reached their final stages, appreciating the diligent work of the DC's team.

Related Topics

Election Lahore National Assembly Punjab Provincial Assembly Visit Election 2018

Recent Stories

General Motors eyes strong 2024 as earnings top es ..

General Motors eyes strong 2024 as earnings top estimates

6 seconds ago
 Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ..

Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ensure basic facilities at pol ..

8 seconds ago
 Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister

Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister

12 seconds ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convoc ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31

5 minutes ago
 KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria ..

KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 2023

5 minutes ago
 Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kron ..

Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz

6 minutes ago
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA

Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA

6 minutes ago
 Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in S ..

Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad

6 minutes ago
 RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City ..

RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project

6 minutes ago
 PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akr ..

PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari

6 minutes ago
 Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins

Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins

6 minutes ago
 Youth office organizes session on career developme ..

Youth office organizes session on career development

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan