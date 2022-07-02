UrduPoint.com

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh For Ensuring ECP Code Of Conduct During LG Elections

Published July 02, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ijaz Anwer Chuhan has directed the officers of departments concerned to chalk out comprehensive plan till July 15, 2022 and ensure strict implementation on code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting second-phase of local government elections in a free, fair and transparent manner which is scheduled to be conducted on July 24, 2022 in Hyderabad Division.

He issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at Shahbaz Hall on Saturday regarding arrangements for local government elections 2022.

Commissioner Nadeem-ur- Rehman Memon, Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police Directors of education of all districts of Hyderabad Division, Commandants Qasim and Thar Rangers, Chief Engineer Education Works, District Returning Officers and Chief Executive Officer HESCO attended the meeting.

The provincial election commissioner emphasized upon officers of all the concerned departments to ensure comprehensive arrangements in order to avert any untoward incidents during election's day.

He directed the District Returning Officers, Deputy Commissioners and heads of law enforcement agencies to appoint focal persons to ensure coordination so that joint strategy could be prepared to deal with untoward incidents at polling stations during the polling process.

He asked the officers concerned to make updated lists of highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations in every district so that deployment of Rangers and Police with other necessary arrangements could be made accordingly.

He emphasized upon the Presiding Officers to use their authority on the spot while dealing with any lawlessness in the polling stations. CCTV cameras should be installed in the premises of all polling stations along with all required facilities for uninterrupted and smooth polling process, he said, adding that transportation facilities should also be provided to polling staff. He called upon the Chief Executive Officer HESCO to ensure uninterrupted electric supply at polling stations to avoid any interruption in the polling process.

