Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh reviews arrangements for 2024 General Election

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Sindh Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chauhan on Friday stressed on the full implementation of the code of conduct in the forthcoming general election-2024.

He presided over a high-level meeting at the Commissioner's office in Larkana to review the arrangements for the general election. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Sheikh, DIG Police Larkana Range Nasir Aftab Pathan, Deputy Commissioners of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, District Election Commissioners, and officials of the Election Commission and other departments.

Chauhan said that the general election will be held in a clear and transparent manner at any cost. He directed the officials to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct without any discrimination and to complete the repairing work at polling stations' buildings throughout the division.

He also directed the officials to ensure the availability of all basic facilities at polling stations, including water, electricity, washrooms, and furniture. He said that CCTV cameras will be installed at the polling stations to ensure transparency and security.

Chauhan said that the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan has given clear instructions that the transport plan should also be improved. He said that the training of the staff on duty in the election will be started soon.

He further directed the officials to visit the polling stations two days before the scheduled date of general elections to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place.

The meeting also discussed security arrangements for the general election. DIG Police Larkana Range Nasir Aftab Pathan told the meeting that security at polling stations was on top priority and that a security plan was being formulated.

Regional Election Commissioner Larkana Abdul Rahman Arain said that arrangements for the general election to be held in Larkana Division on February 8, 2024 will be completed and that he will hold meetings with Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Larkana division in this regard.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioners of the five districts of the Division gave a briefing about the arrangements made in their respective districts and SSPs also gave a briefing regarding law and order.