Provincial Election Commissioner visits CPO

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh visited Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi on Friday.

Later, he along with his IT experts, also visited the Central Command and Control Center where the Project Director (IT) CPO gave them a detailed briefing regarding Information Technology including all the matters and initiatives of the Central Command and Control Center, said a news release.

Earlier, on his arrival at CPO, the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh was welcomed by the AIGs of Logistics, Operations and Admin.

During the meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, the Provincial Election Commissioner appreciated the overall security measures taken by Sindh Police during phase one and especially phase two of the Local Bodies elections and said that the recent Local Bodies elections were very peaceful compared to the past.

The IGP Sindh told that the Sindh Police had always performed its duties including protecting life and property of the people and complete control over the law and order situation with utmost hard work, dedication and zeal which was evident by ensuring the implementation of the security plan by the Sindh Police at the individual and collective level during the recent Local Bodies election. He also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, FC and other LEAs in Local Bodies election.

Deputy IGP (IT), DIGP Headquarters Sindh and AIGP Legal Sindh were also present on the occasion.