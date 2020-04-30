Provincial Election Commissioner Visits Mithi
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Muhammad Javaid Khan Afridi, Thursday discussed the matters relating to acquisition of land for construction of district election office at Mithi.
He discussed the matter in a meeting with deputy commissioner Tharparkar. Shahzad Tahir Taheem .
The PEC was accompanied with District Election Commissioner Tharparkar Syed Amir Hussain Shah and Legal officer Abdullah Hanjraj, said a handout.
The DC assured land would be made available after fulfillment of all legal requirements.
Earlier, the PEC visited district office and obtained information about electoral matters and issues.