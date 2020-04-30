UrduPoint.com
Provincial Election Commissioner Visits Mithi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:19 PM

Provincial Election Commissioner visits Mithi

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Muhammad Javaid Khan Afridi, Thursday discussed the matters relating to acquisition of land for construction of district election office at Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Muhammad Javaid Khan Afridi, Thursday discussed the matters relating to acquisition of land for construction of district election office at Mithi.

He discussed the matter in a meeting with deputy commissioner Tharparkar. Shahzad Tahir Taheem .

The PEC was accompanied with District Election Commissioner Tharparkar Syed Amir Hussain Shah and Legal officer Abdullah Hanjraj, said a handout.

The DC assured land would be made available after fulfillment of all legal requirements.

Earlier, the PEC visited district office and obtained information about electoral matters and issues.

