Provincial Election Commissioner visits Mithi

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Muhammad Javaid Khan Afridi, Thursday discussed the matters relating to acquisition of land for construction of district election office at Mithi

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Muhammad Javaid Khan Afridi, Thursday discussed the matters relating to acquisition of land for construction of district election office at Mithi.

He discussed the matter in a meeting with deputy commissioner Tharparkar. Shahzad Tahir Taheem .

The PEC was accompanied with District Election Commissioner Tharparkar Syed Amir Hussain Shah and Legal officer Abdullah Hanjraj, said a handout.

The DC assured land would be made available after fulfillment of all legal requirements.

Earlier, the PEC visited district office and obtained information about electoral matters and issues.