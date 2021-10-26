UrduPoint.com

Provincial Election Commissioners Directed To Immediately Start Delimitation Process For Holding LG Elections

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed provincial election commissioners to start delimitation process in Federal capital, Sindh and Balochistan in collaboration with local administration, to ensure holding of local government elections.

The meeting of the ECP presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of local government elections in provinces.

Forum was briefed about the arrangements of local government elections being held in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The forum was appraised that the notification of district returning officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers had already been issued. The training of lead trainers had also been completed in election academy.

Similarly, the meeting was told that the training of returning officers, district returning officers would be completed on October 29. The printing of electoral rolls and other tasks would also be completed as per schedule.

The commission was also briefed about the ongoing review of electoral rolls started earlier for holding general elections 2023 on updated lists.

The commission directed the concerned to ensure enrollment of eligible voters in the lists, besides deleting the votes of deceased voters. The staff was directed to extend optimum cooperation to the voters who wanted to transfer their votes on temporary or permanent address mentioned in their respective Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

