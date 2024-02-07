Provincial Election Work Space Set Up In Home Department KP To Monitor Polling
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 07:29 PM
A central control room in the name of Provincial Election Work Space has been set up in Home Department for monitoring of polling process in the province
According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, the central control room will remain connected with all the control rooms established at the district level.
During the February 8 elections, all the control rooms including the central would be monitored through a special App.
All the Returning Officers (ROs) performing duty during the 2024 elections in KP will remain connected with the App.
The ROs will ensure entry of receiving of election material and its return after completion of voting through the App, the statement added.
Through the App, monitoring of all the staff deployed in polling stations from agents to police personnel will be monitored
In case of disruption of the internet, the App would be connected through an offline system to continue undisrupted monitoring of the polling process.
It merits a mention here that the KP government has set up control rooms at all the district levels to maintain law and order during the Feb 8 polls.
