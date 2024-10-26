Provincial emergency operations Center officials discuss upcoming Polio campaign

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Provincial Emergency Operations Center for Polio, represented by Director Irshad Ahmed Sohder and Team Leader Ahmed Ali Sheikh of the Sindh Emergency Operations Center, met with Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Dr. Imran Hassan Khawaja, to discuss the upcoming polio vaccination campaign.

During the meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's office, Dr. Imran briefed the officials on the overall health status and conditions within the Sanghar district.

The provincial officials expressed satisfaction with the district administration's performance, despite a recent polio case. They emphasized that the focus should now be on the forthcoming campaign, urging engagement with all community sectors to ensure the success of this national mission.

Assistant Commissioner Sanghar Shafiq Ahmed Arisar, District Health Officer Dr. Daulat Jamali, Polio Focal Person Dr. Farooq, Aftab Ahmed, and other officials were also present at the meeting.

Earlier, the officials visited the village of the affected child in Tando Adam’s Baqar Nizamani area, where they conducted an inspection and gathered further information.

Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam, Hunain Tariq Shahani, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Fazal Shah accompanied them on the visit.