Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik recovered from COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik has recovered from novel COVID-19 after completing specific quarantine isolation period.

Hospital officials confirmed on Tuesday that lab report proved that the minister is out of danger. Dr. Akhtar Malik got himself isolated at his home few days ago after declaring corona-positive.