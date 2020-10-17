UrduPoint.com
Provincial Energy Minister For Strict Action Against Inflation Mafia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik directed price control magistrates to take stern action against mafia involved in artificial inflation.

The implementation on government's orders to control inflation has been started as Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned the price control responsibility in Multan to Provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik.

The meeting led by provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik was held here on Saturday in which parliamentarians and officials participated.

Dr Akhtar Malik expressed annoyance over inflation and added that government's image is affecting due to inflation.

He said that there would be given no permission to anyone for artificial inflation by doing hoarding and also ordered crackdown against illegal profiteers.

Provincial minister said that he would personally monitor the rates into the markets two days in a week.

He further informed that 29 lac ton wheat has been imported while government is also importing three lac ton sugar.

He also gave target for availability of commodities on fixed prices within two days.

Dr Akhtar expressed dissatisfaction over encroachment in front of fruits & vegetable market and directed the metropolitan corporation and market committee officials to launch operation against encroachment.

He also ordered action against those involved in spreading environmental pollution.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that sales points were being setup to provide flour on fixed prices.

He said that there was dire need to fix sugar rates by conducting meeting with sugar mills association.

MNA Ahmad Hussain Dehar said that masses rights will be protected at all cost.

