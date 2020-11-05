UrduPoint.com
Provincial Government Completed 25 Road Projects Under SPRIP

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:29 PM

Provincial government completed 25 road projects under SPRIP

The Sindh Government had completed 25 projects of roads in different parts of the province with Rs. 23 billion under Sindh Provincial Road Improvement Project initiated with financial assistance of Asian Development Bank, It was informed during training workshop regarding Sindh Provincial Road Improvement Project (SPRIP) organized by Sindh Works and Services Department here at a local hotel on Thursday

The organizers informed that Sindh government had prepared a comprehensive strategy for sustainable development and under this strategy the SPRIP has been launch with ADB financial assistance so that a road network could be laid in all over the province, The completion of project would not only provide better communication facility to the people but also help in strengthening the economy, they added.

The consultant from New Zealand Dr. David Lipton while addressing the participants of the training workshop through video link highlighted the objective and benefits of SPRIP.

The Project Director SPRIP Mushtaq Ahmed Memon claimed that the provincial government was taking practical measures for completion of people oriented welfare projects in time. An amount of Rs. 6.4 billion had been saved with timely completion of 25 road projects under SPRIP, he informed and added that nine more roads of the province have been included in the master plan of SPRIP.

He informed that a new state of the art system will be introduced for completion of low cost road projects. The project has been engaged in completing the data for development and improvement of shabby condition roads of the province, he informed.

Among others, the Deputy Director Syed Ashfaq Ahmed Shah, Assistant Director Research Sharf Mangi and focal person of the training workshop Muzazam Ali Mughal also addressed the participants.

