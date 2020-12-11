Provincial government constitutes Sindh Mental Health Authority: Commissioner Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The provincial government has constituted Sindh Mental Health Authority under supervision of Ex-Senator Dr. Karim Khawaja for clinical and institutional upgrading of Sir C.J. Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Hospital Hyderabad.

All out efforts are being made to make the Asia biggest hospital autonomous so that it could provide modern facilities to patients, the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch informed this while visiting Sir C.J. Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Hospital here on Friday.

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the shifting of female patients to the newly constructed women ward of the hospital and advised the Medical Superintendent to ensure complete attention female patients in order to make them recover from mental illness. He also directed the Chief Engineering Buildings to further extend the women ward so that maximum number of patients could be looked after.

He also directed the restoration of old bungalow of Medical Superintendent of the hospital instead to reconstruct the same. The old buildings are wards of the hospital is a historical assets therefore preference should be give to restore and preserve these structures instead to rebuild, he said.

The Commissioner also directed the renovation of all departments of the hospital, improvement of drainage and sewerage systems and tree plantation in the premises in order to provide healthy atmosphere to admitted patients. He also directed the development of the park and blocks of Dr. Ibrahim Khalil Block which constructed in 1941.

He also directed the hospital management to prepare the complete biography of Dewan Guddu Mal and display at the main chowk of the hospital so that the visitors could be aware of his remarkable contribution for establishment of the said hospital.

The Commissioner also visited the OPD block of the hospital which recently constructed at a cost of Rs. 74.16 million. He also visited different wards of the hospital and inquired about the health facilities being provided to patients.

Among others, Ex-Senator Dr. Karim Khawaja, Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Dr. Bekha Ram, Chief Engineer Buildings Akhtar Dawach and Medical Superintendent Sir C.J. Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Hospital Dr. Aijaz Qadir Patoli were also present on the occasion.