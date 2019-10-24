Provincial government functionaries are bound to serve masses: Mushtaq Khan

Provincial government departments are bound to provide services on immediate bases to the masses, in case of refusal or delay people can contact the Right To Public Service Commission (RTPSC)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial government departments are bound to provide services on immediate bases to the masses, in case of refusal or delay people can contact the Right To Public Service Commission (RTPSC).

This was stated by the Chief Commissioner RTPSC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Khan while addressing Citizen Integration Forum Manshera on Thursday.

He further said that refusal or delay in providing the services are a crime and we would take action against the officer or department according to the prevailing law. While giving the details of RTPSC Mushtaq Khan said that the institution was formed to create awareness amongst the masses about their rights.

Chief Commissioner RTPSC also advised the participants to contact district monitoring officer or on direct numbers of RTPSC in case of hurdle in birth/death certificate, domicile, garbage collection, demarcation of land, Fard, building plan, driving license, treatment in hospitals, registration of FIR in police stations.

He stated that the objective of the Citizen Facilitation Centre in Haripur is to simplify their issues and hear their grievances on their doorsteps.

Mushtaq Khan stressed the need for obtaining death/birth certificate, Nikah Nama, registration and other documents from the secretary union councils which would also help for the distribution of assets and run the business of the state smoothly.

He warned government functionaries and officers to work hard and provide services to the people according to their rights otherwise we would take strict action against them, now the citizens can submit their complaints against any of the Federal department including Wapda, SNGPL, Nadra, PIA, Passport office and others online or using an android mobile application on citizen portal, people those have no access to the computer of android phone can call on hotline number 1800.