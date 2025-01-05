Provincial Government Pledges Full Support For Type-D Hospital Havelian
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The provincial government has vowed to address all the requirements of Type-D Hospital Havelian, aligning health and other public sectors with the needs and aspirations of the local population.
This was announced during a ceremony where equipment worth PKR 72 million, provided by the provincial government, was inaugurated for the hospital.
High hopes are being placed on the newly appointed District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad to drive these improvements.
The event was attended by Member National Assembly Ali Asghar Khan, Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Chairman DDAC Iftikhar Khan Jadoon, District Health Officer Dr. Shakeel Sarwar, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Bakhtawar Khan.
Speaking at the event, the dignitaries emphasized the hospital’s significance as a key healthcare facility for dozens of villages in Tehsil Havelian.
They reiterated their commitment to upgrading the hospital and enhancing its facilities through ongoing coordination with the provincial government.
Ali Asghar Khan revealed that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, has already approved the hospital’s upgradation, with work progressing steadily.
Chairman DDAC Iftikhar Khan Jadoon thanked the Chief Minister for providing advanced equipment, including a state-of-the-art X-ray machine, worth PKR 70 million, following his request.
Jadoon further announced plans to upgrade Type-D Hospital to a Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in the near future.
The event was attended by a large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and supporters from the region.
