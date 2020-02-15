Provincial government to form first tourism development authority: Mahmood Khan

Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Saturday said the present government was taking concrete measures for the development of the province and promotion of tourism here

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Saturday said the present government was taking concrete measures for the development of the province and promotion of tourism here.

He said this after the inauguration of Khanpur festival during his one-day visit to Haripur.

Mahmood Khan said enhanced tourism would bring prosperity not only in the province but also in the country. "We are going to form the first Tourism Development Authority (TDA). We are identifying tourists spots in the province and providing all facilities to them," he added while announcing to establish a Tourism Facilitation Center.

The chief minister stated that credit goes to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan was becoming the favourite tourist destination. During the current year a large number of tourists were expected to visit KPK, and for that regard all arrangements for the provision of facilities to them including, sanitation, facilitation centers, security, Tourism police, installation of CCTV cameras and others had been made, he added.

A large number of tourists and foreigners also participated in the Khanpur festival and enjoyed the local cuisine and culture.

During the day-long visit of Haripur, CM Mahmood Khan inaugurated the 35-kilometer-long Tarnawa to Kohala road worth 2.32 billion rupees which would facilitate 55 villages of the area.

Earlier, the CM also laid the foundation stone of Girls degree college worth 83.7 million rupees, which would be completed within two years.

Mahmood Khan laid the foundation stone of the building of Rescue 1122 worth 39.6 million rupees, the building would be completed in 18 months while the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Khanpur building worth 139.09 million rupees was also inaugurated by the CM.

In the Khanpur festival besides the exhibition of various kinds of local Orange and Leechy, local agriculture crops, bookstalls, watersports, paragliding, cultural show, local delicacies stalls were also organized which attracted the local and foreign tourists.