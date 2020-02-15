UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Government To Form First Tourism Development Authority: Mahmood Khan

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 09:45 PM

Provincial government to form first tourism development authority: Mahmood Khan

Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Saturday said the present government was taking concrete measures for the development of the province and promotion of tourism here

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Saturday said the present government was taking concrete measures for the development of the province and promotion of tourism here.

He said this after the inauguration of Khanpur festival during his one-day visit to Haripur.

Mahmood Khan said enhanced tourism would bring prosperity not only in the province but also in the country. "We are going to form the first Tourism Development Authority (TDA). We are identifying tourists spots in the province and providing all facilities to them," he added while announcing to establish a Tourism Facilitation Center.

The chief minister stated that credit goes to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan was becoming the favourite tourist destination. During the current year a large number of tourists were expected to visit KPK, and for that regard all arrangements for the provision of facilities to them including, sanitation, facilitation centers, security, Tourism police, installation of CCTV cameras and others had been made, he added.

A large number of tourists and foreigners also participated in the Khanpur festival and enjoyed the local cuisine and culture.

During the day-long visit of Haripur, CM Mahmood Khan inaugurated the 35-kilometer-long Tarnawa to Kohala road worth 2.32 billion rupees which would facilitate 55 villages of the area.

Earlier, the CM also laid the foundation stone of Girls degree college worth 83.7 million rupees, which would be completed within two years.

Mahmood Khan laid the foundation stone of the building of Rescue 1122 worth 39.6 million rupees, the building would be completed in 18 months while the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Khanpur building worth 139.09 million rupees was also inaugurated by the CM.

In the Khanpur festival besides the exhibition of various kinds of local Orange and Leechy, local agriculture crops, bookstalls, watersports, paragliding, cultural show, local delicacies stalls were also organized which attracted the local and foreign tourists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Agriculture Visit Road Orange Haripur Khanpur Rescue 1122 All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minter Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan a w ..

34 seconds ago

China's Court Unveils 4 Crimes Punishable by Death ..

35 seconds ago

Turkish, US Presidents Discuss Syria's Idlib, Liby ..

37 seconds ago

Erdogan, Trump discuss ways to end crisis in Idlib ..

38 seconds ago

No targeted campaign by Saudi Arabia against Pakis ..

20 minutes ago

Burnley's Vydra scores spectacular winner in storm ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.