Provincial government to give Rs. 40 millions for post graduation students' fee: CM GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Khalid Khursheed on Monday said the provincial government would provide more than Rs 40 million for the fees of Karakuram International University's masters students Talking to media persons here in Gilgit, the Chief Minister said a meeting was held with the Vice Chancellor Karakuram International University on the financial issues of the university.

The Chief Minister said the varsity has also waived off fee of few semester to facilitate students.

He said education was the top priority in our government, adding, "A huge amount of money will be allocated in the annual budget of Gilgit-Baltistan for education and there will be no compromise on education".

Improvement of educational institutions was our top priority, the CM said adding that work on medical college in Gilgit-Baltistan would start soon.

He added that no compromise would be made on education and health.