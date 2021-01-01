UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Government To Pay For Pakistan Hindu Temple Destroyed By Mob

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Provincial government to pay for Pakistan Hindu temple destroyed by mob

A Hindu temple in Pakistan destroyed by a Muslim mob last week will be rebuilt using provincial government funds, its information minister said Friday

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A Hindu temple in Pakistan destroyed by a Muslim mob last week will be rebuilt using provincial government funds, its information minister said Friday.

Around 1,500 people descended on the temple -- in a remote village of northeast Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province -- after protesting against renovations being made to an adjoining building owned by a Hindu group.

They used sledgehammers to knock down walls before setting the building ablaze.

"We regret the damage caused by the attack," said Kamran Bangash, the provincial information minister.

"The chief minister has ordered the reconstruction of the temple and adjoining house," he told AFP.

Construction will start as soon as possible with the support of the Hindu community, he said, adding security would be provided at the site.

Pakistan's top court has ordered authorities to submit a report on the temple's destruction.

Discrimination and violence against religious minorities are common in Pakistan, where Muslims make up 97 percent of the population and Hindus around two percent.

The temple, which was destroyed in similar circumstances in 1997 and then rebuilt, is located some 160 kilometres (100 miles) southeast of Peshawar, the provincial capital.

While no Hindus live in the area, devotees often visit the temple and its shrine to pay homage to the Hindu saint Shri Paramhans, who died there before the 1947 partition of India that gave birth to Pakistan.

District police chief Irfanullah Khan told AFP around 45 people had been detained in connection with the incident -- including a local cleric, Maulana Sharif, who is accused of inciting the mob.

Khan added police are also looking for Maulana Mirza Aqeem, the district leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), one of Pakistan's largest Islamist parties.

Last year, the United States placed Pakistan on a list of "countries of particular concern" for religious freedom violations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Information Minister Visit Died Temple United States SITE Muslim Government Top Court

Recent Stories

PM makes resolutions for  2021

10 minutes ago

China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases ..

26 seconds ago

2021 to be welcomed with new determination: Dr Fir ..

28 seconds ago

Pakistan urges UN rights chief to demand release o ..

30 seconds ago

Football Australia announces "milestone" in transf ..

32 seconds ago

PTI district Mansehra notifies newly elected bodie ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.