Provincial Governments Advised To Join National Interfaith Harmony Policy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The provincial governments should pursue the National Interfaith Harmony Policy and efforts be made to deliver Paigham-e-Pakistan Narrative, for the promotion of interfaith harmony across the country.

This was agreed unanimously and adopted in a joint declaration by the participants of the interfaith harmony conference on "Mutual respect of religion – need of the hour" organized at a local hotel here Thursday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was the chief guest and also host of the event.

Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs MNA Aftab Jahangir presented the unanimously agreed Joint Declaration.

The participants agreed that the Paigham-e-Pakistan was an important National Narrative; therefore it should be disseminated across the country.

They declared that the provincial governments should also officially mark the holy festivals of minorities to further promote interfaith harmony.

The participants suggested that respect be paid to all religious leaders and places of worship of the minorities.

They said that all the differences should be settled through a process of serious dialogue and mutual understanding.

Compulsory training programmes should be arranged for the leaders of different beliefs to impart them basic information about various beliefs, they agreed.

It was also decided that the leaders of different beliefs and scholars should pay visits to places of worship of other beliefs to further promote social, cultural, and inter-faith harmony.

Keeping in view the significance of the role of media, they agreed that print, electronic and social media should be encouraged to start campaigns regarding the promotion of inter-faith harmony.

Later, addressing the event as chief guest, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said Sindh is a land of peace and love and great people like Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalender belong to Sindh were messengers of peace.

Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri said that "we are very lucky to get the opportunity for disseminating love and peace".

He was of the view that despite differences if "we observe the principles of mutual respect, we can avoid hurting people".

The Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to observe this whole year 2021, from January to December as a year of respect for all beliefs and various events would also be organized in this regard, he noted.

Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri said that the message of respect for all beliefs will also be conveyed from today's event, which would be delivered to every level.

Addressing the religious leaders of the minorites who were in attendance on the occasion, he said that there was nothing wrong " if all of us talk about respecting the beliefs of each other".

He said that "if we talk to each other and spend some time together, we can make a good relationship, being a human and a Pakistani".

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Parliamentary Secretary Religious Affairs MNA Aftab Jahangir, Chairman of the National Minorities Commission, Cheela Ram, famous scholar Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi, and other notables were also present on the occasion.

