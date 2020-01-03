Provincial governments need to evolve strategy along with federation to fight against locust attacks: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for climate change Zartaj Gul has said that provincial governments need to evolve strategy in collaboration with federal government to save crops from locust attacks

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Minister of State for climate change Zartaj Gul has said that provincial governments need to evolve strategy in collaboration with Federal government to save crops from locust attacks.

In her message on social networking site twitter, Zartaj Gul said that cotton crops in Baluchistan and Sindh are being affected from locusts attack.

Provincial governments must have to make a strategy along with federation on emergency basis to save crops from locust attack because agriculture is a provincial matter after 18th amendment.