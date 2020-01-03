UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Governments Need To Evolve Strategy Along With Federation To Fight Against Locust Attacks: Zartaj Gul

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:56 PM

Provincial governments need to evolve strategy along with federation to fight against locust attacks: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for climate change Zartaj Gul has said that provincial governments need to evolve strategy in collaboration with federal government to save crops from locust attacks

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Minister of State for climate change Zartaj Gul has said that provincial governments need to evolve strategy in collaboration with Federal government to save crops from locust attacks.

In her message on social networking site twitter, Zartaj Gul said that cotton crops in Baluchistan and Sindh are being affected from locusts attack.

Provincial governments must have to make a strategy along with federation on emergency basis to save crops from locust attack because agriculture is a provincial matter after 18th amendment.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Twitter Agriculture SITE Cotton From Government

Recent Stories

SA to make huge investment in Pakistan: Sources

5 minutes ago

PM Khan says executive powers were encroached upon ..

38 minutes ago

Young gun Ruud helps Norway upset US at ATP Cup

9 minutes ago

Coalition 'gambles' on making Austria carbon neutr ..

9 minutes ago

Russia stops oil supplies to Belarus after no deal ..

9 minutes ago

Educational institutions to reopen on January 06 o ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.