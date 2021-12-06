UrduPoint.com

Provincial Governments Should Play Role To Control Inflation: Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:27 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Telecommunication Syed Amin UI Haque on Monday said that provincial governments should play their role to control the inflation and provide relief to masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Telecommunication Syed Amin UI Haque on Monday said that provincial governments should play their role to control the inflation and provide relief to masses.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said due to the global price hike every citizen was facing surge in daily commodities' prices.

Replying to a question about the recent announcement of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) long march against the government, he said that PDM already has been divided into different groups for their vested interest and they have no support of masses to stage the anti-government protest.

He said the Sindh government had changed the Local Government Act and reduced the Mayor's power through black law adding that Pakistan Peoples Party has different stance at federal and provincial levels.

