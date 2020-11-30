Provincial governments urged to ensure smooth supply of essential items

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Monday emphasized upon the provincial governments to ensure smooth supply of essential items to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Monday emphasized upon the provincial governments to ensure smooth supply of essential items to the masses.

Chairing the meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), the advisor also urged the need for taking necessary administrative measures to reduce high profit margin between Wholesale and Retail levels.

He held a detailed discussion with the Provincial Chief Secretaries regarding position of wheat and Sugar stocks in the provinces and it was informed that at present, sufficient quantities were available to meet existing demand.

"It is our responsibility to ensure availability of the essential items for the consumers at affordable prices," he stressed, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Shaikh expressed satisfaction over declining price trend in wheat flour, sugar, onion and tomatoes in the month of November as compared to October 2020.

He, however, appreciated the efforts being taken by all the federal ministries, provincial governments and other relevant stakeholders for price control.

He added the same momentum must be maintained to provide maximum relief to the general public and stressed that the provincial governments should workout plan to ensure smooth supply of perishable items to avoid any undue price hike.

Among others, the NPMC meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, SAPM on Revenue Dr.

Waqar Masood, Federal Secretary Finance, Federal Secretary National food Security and Research, Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary Commerce, Chairman TCP, MD PASSCO, Chairperson CCP and Manager Utility Stores Corporation also participated in the meeting. The Provincial Chief Secretaries joined the meeting through video link.

The NPMC reviewed the price trend of the essential commodities namely wheat flour, sugar, tomatoes, onions, vegetable ghee, potatoes and chicken on weekly basis.

The finance secretary while presenting the price trend of essential commodities informed that according to latest SPI released by PBS, there is decline in the prices of 10 essential commodities for instance wheat flour, sugar, onions, tomatoes and chicken while the prices of 11 commodities have increased slightly. Price of 30 items remained stable.

On the occasion, Secretary National Food Security and Research presented a brief update on import of wheat during the meeting. He said , the Logistics Committee played a key role in resolving issues related to wheat and sugar stocks among provinces.

He said, the provincial governments and Utility Stores Corporation (USC) should reassess their import requirements for wheat and sugar and take up with the Ministry of NFS&R accordingly and the matter may be placed before ECC for approval.

The Ministry of Industries & Production would take up the requirement of wheat and sugar for USC with PASSCO & TCP immediately.