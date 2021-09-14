Provincial govt believes in serving masses: Ziaullah

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochsitan for Labour and Manpower Muhammad Khan Lehri called on Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu at office on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochsitan for Labour and Manpower Muhammad Khan Lehri called on Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu at office on Monday.

Politics situation, mutual interest and improvement of law and order situation of the province came under discussion in the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, the Home Minister said serving of people was a mission of our government, as we did not believe in empty slogans. He said provincial government was taking practical measures for development of the province and resolving the issues of public with consultation of all the stakeholders.

"We are being served for people of Balochistan in three years while serving of public is our mission which we will be continued for interest of masses", he said.

The minister said no one would be allowed to halt agenda of serving the people saying helping of masses would be accelerated under the vision of chief minister in order to remove backwardness of remote areas.