UrduPoint.com

Provincial Govt Believes In Serving Masses: Ziaullah

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:21 AM

Provincial govt believes in serving masses: Ziaullah

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochsitan for Labour and Manpower Muhammad Khan Lehri called on Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu at office on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochsitan for Labour and Manpower Muhammad Khan Lehri called on Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu at office on Monday.

Politics situation, mutual interest and improvement of law and order situation of the province came under discussion in the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, the Home Minister said serving of people was a mission of our government, as we did not believe in empty slogans. He said provincial government was taking practical measures for development of the province and resolving the issues of public with consultation of all the stakeholders.

"We are being served for people of Balochistan in three years while serving of public is our mission which we will be continued for interest of masses", he said.

The minister said no one would be allowed to halt agenda of serving the people saying helping of masses would be accelerated under the vision of chief minister in order to remove backwardness of remote areas.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Law And Order All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 25 more Covid positive cases

Balochistan reports 25 more Covid positive cases

3 minutes ago
 IGP dismisses DSP from service on charge of corrup ..

IGP dismisses DSP from service on charge of corruption

3 minutes ago
 Six Plead Guilty to Sinaloa Cartel Cocaine Submari ..

Six Plead Guilty to Sinaloa Cartel Cocaine Submarine Smuggling Plot - US Justice ..

3 minutes ago
 UN rights chief concerned over ongoing Indian curb ..

UN rights chief concerned over ongoing Indian curbs in Kashmir

3 minutes ago
 Senate body for 18 years as minimum age to work un ..

Senate body for 18 years as minimum age to work under domestic workers bill

1 hour ago
 Etisalat reasserts dominance as &#039;World’s Fa ..

Etisalat reasserts dominance as &#039;World’s Fastest Mobile Network&#039; for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.