Provincial Govt Committed To Eradicate Polio: CM Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 09:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday said that provincial government was committed to the complete eradication of polio and the regime was provided complete security to the polio workers for making polio campaign successful in Balochistan.

In his message on the occasion of World Polio Day, he said due to infectious diseases like polio, children suffer lifelong disability and we have to save our children from disability through joint efforts.

The Chief Minister said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to eradicate polio from the country and society and to secure the future of our children.

He said that the role of civil society, polio activists, scholars and media were key in a successful polio campaign saying that there was a need to struggle with consistency to eradicate polio virus Paying homage to the martyred polio workers, the Chief Minister said that today we should remember the sacrifices of the martyred polio workers who had sacrificed their lives for the eradication of this disease.

Saluting the workers who played a key role in the polio campaign, he said that the society was grateful to them saying that on this day, ceremonies to be organized all over the world where awareness is given about the prevention and treatment of this disease.

He said that many countries have eradicated polio with a lot of hard work and efforts.

He said that eliminating polio was not impossible but it was definitely difficult for which we all have to play a joint role.

He said that our goal was also how to ensure the eradication of this deadly virus so that our country was also polio free adding that the provincial government was committed to the complete eradication of polio.

He said that the regime was provided complete security to the polio workers so that no child would remain administrating of polio drops.

