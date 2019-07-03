Provincial govt determined to provide basic amenities to far flung areas: Mir Saleem Khosa

Provincial minister for revenue Punjab, Mir Saleem Khan Khosa said that collective issues can be faced through collective resolve and a society can only survive and achieve prosperity through harmonious efforts

NASEERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial minister for revenue Punjab , Mir Saleem Khan Khosa said that collective issues can be faced through collective resolve and a society can only survive and achieve prosperity through harmonious efforts.

He said that the government is determined to provide basic amenities to far flung areas and completion of Kashmor-Suhbat Pur road will open new avenues of progress and development.

The minister said this while talking to media persons here Wednesday. Saleem Khosa said that we were moving forward by following our vision of serving the people without political differences and the people of Suhbat Pur will find record development works in their areas.

The provincial minister said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, is utilizing all resources to overcome backwardness of the province and create employment opportunities.