UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Govt Determined To Provide Basic Amenities To Far Flung Areas: Mir Saleem Khosa

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:39 PM

Provincial govt determined to provide basic amenities to far flung areas: Mir Saleem Khosa

Provincial minister for revenue Punjab, Mir Saleem Khan Khosa said that collective issues can be faced through collective resolve and a society can only survive and achieve prosperity through harmonious efforts

NASEERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial minister for revenue Punjab, Mir Saleem Khan Khosa said that collective issues can be faced through collective resolve and a society can only survive and achieve prosperity through harmonious efforts.

He said that the government is determined to provide basic amenities to far flung areas and completion of Kashmor-Suhbat Pur road will open new avenues of progress and development.

The minister said this while talking to media persons here Wednesday. Saleem Khosa said that we were moving forward by following our vision of serving the people without political differences and the people of Suhbat Pur will find record development works in their areas.

The provincial minister said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, is utilizing all resources to overcome backwardness of the province and create employment opportunities.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Road Progress Media All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Obaid Al Zaabi delivers UAE’s statement at 41st ..

11 minutes ago

OIC condemns the terrorist suicide attack in Inate ..

14 minutes ago

Foreign students from 26 countries reach NUST to a ..

17 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 862 road accident ..

1 minute ago

Hot, dry weather to prevail in Punjab

1 minute ago

Outcry as dozens killed in air strike on Libya mig ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.