Provincial Govt Ensuring Exemplary Security Arrangements During Muharram: CM Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Amir Saeed Raan Monday said that provincial government had made exemplary security arrangements during Muharram ul Haram to maintain law and order situation across the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :

During his visit of different mourning procession in the city to review security arrangements, the CM Advisor said that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi issued instructions to ensure all arrangements for maintaining peace during the holy month.

He said that all mourning processions of 9th of Muharram had been completed peacefully and added that the efforts would continue to maintain law and order situation on 10th of Muharram also.

He lauded the role of peace committee for playing an effective role in discouraging law violators during Muharram.

He said that Ulmas from all schools of thought had also played a vital role in maintaining peace during the Muharram.

