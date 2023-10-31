Open Menu

Provincial Govt Establishes Two Repatriation Camps In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Provincial Govt establishes two repatriation camps in Attock

The provincial government has established two repatriation camps in Attock in anticipation of the deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The provincial government has established two repatriation camps in Attock in anticipation of the deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country.

The camps are located at Government College of Technology Attock and Degree College Hazro, and will be used to house illegal and undocumented immigrants before being repatriated or deported.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali and Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha visited the temporary camps on Tuesday and were briefed by Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza and SP Investigation Javeria Muhammad Jamil on the boarding, lodging, and security arrangements.

RPO Ali also checked the security arrangements of the campus and issued appropriate orders to the concerned officers.

APP-NAK-378

Related Topics

Police Technology Rawalpindi Attock Hazro Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner calls for enhanced efficiency in publ ..

Commissioner calls for enhanced efficiency in public service institutions

3 minutes ago
 Pickup van's accident kills man, 9 injured

Pickup van's accident kills man, 9 injured

3 minutes ago
 HESCO claims recovery of 160.5 mln in Hyderabad

HESCO claims recovery of 160.5 mln in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 Who said what at the Cricket World Cup

Who said what at the Cricket World Cup

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P' demand action against irregularities in SPS ..

MQM-P' demand action against irregularities in SPSC recruitment exams

3 minutes ago
 World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam

World Cup not over for Pakistan, says skipper Azam

3 minutes ago
Pakistan envoy to EU meets Norwegian counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU meets Norwegian counterpart

3 minutes ago
 Regional Transport Authority claims crackdown star ..

Regional Transport Authority claims crackdown started on use of LPG in vehicles

43 minutes ago
 Open court held to solve govt’s employees, pensi ..

Open court held to solve govt’s employees, pensioners issues in Mirpurkhas

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup, Hanif Mohammad Cup begin tomorrow

Pakistan Cup, Hanif Mohammad Cup begin tomorrow

44 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

49 minutes ago
 Arteta expects 'beautiful' return to West Ham for ..

Arteta expects 'beautiful' return to West Ham for Arsenal's Rice

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan