Provincial Govt establishes two repatriation camps in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The provincial government has established two repatriation camps in Attock in anticipation of the deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country.

The camps are located at Government College of Technology Attock and Degree College Hazro, and will be used to house illegal and undocumented immigrants before being repatriated or deported.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali and Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha visited the temporary camps on Tuesday and were briefed by Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza and SP Investigation Javeria Muhammad Jamil on the boarding, lodging, and security arrangements.

RPO Ali also checked the security arrangements of the campus and issued appropriate orders to the concerned officers.

