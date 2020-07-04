Provincial govt establishes well equipped separate COVID-19 wards in all districts headquarters of Hazara: Syed Za

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul islam Saturday said that in all district headquarters hospitals of the region and Ayub Medical Complex we have established separate COVID-19 wards and prepared them with ventilators and other required equipment.

He said this while commemorating the services of doctors, paramedical staff, nurses and others after completion of 100 days fighting against COVID-19 at DC office Abbottabad.

The Commissioner further said that all concerned medical staff got appropriate training while all resources from federal, provincial and district levels have been transferred to the health department to protect and treat the masses from Coronavirus, these resources would be sufficient fighting against COVID-19 for next few months, adding he said.

While appreciating the services of health, district administration, security forces, local governments and all concerned departments Syed Zaheer ul Islam said that their officials are our heroes, provincial and Federal governments are standing shoulder to shoulder with these frontline workers.

At the occasion Commissioner Hazara also hoisted the flag on the completion of 100 days fighting against COVID-19 in the region, he also prayed for the departed souls who have lost their lives in the line of duty and appreciated their role on the frontline.

Earlier, Commissioner Hazara also visited the Urban Dispensary Havelian to meet the frontline workers of the health department, he also inspected the dispensary and appreciated the role of staff and directed them to guide people against COVID-19.

He also visited the health department employees who have lost his life against Coronavirus in D-type hospital Havelain and Major (R) Muhammad Ilyas to show his sympathy.

While talking to media after the visit, Syed Zaheer ul Islam said that today we salute our frontline workers who have successfully beaten the threat of COVID-19, we also pray for the departed souls in the line of duty.

He further said that at present more than 2000 COVID-19 patients are quarantined in their houses, 925 patients in hospitals, 1370 patients have been recovered in the Hazara division while health department officials are in contact with the house quarantined patients to help them recover from the disease.

In the ceremony Special Secretary Local Government Inaytullah Waseem, DC Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah, DHO Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada, ADC Shahab Muhammad Khan and other administrative officers were present.