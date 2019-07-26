Provincial Govt failed to provide basic needs to people of Sindh: Firdous Ashiq

SEHWAN SHARIF, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the provincial government had failed to provide basic facilities to the people of Sindh as they were being denied to have clean drinking water and required foodstuff.

She said this while talking to media after laying floral wreath and offering fateha at the Shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar here at Sehwan Sharif on late Thursday night.

She lamented that people of Sehwan had been denied of their basic needs of clean drinking water and health facilities, adding that this is constituency of Chief Minister Sindh Sayed Murad Ali Shah and she had astonished to see deteriorating condition of this sacred town.

Dr. Awan said those who dreamed to have power in the centre should first provide basic facilities to the people of this sacred city.

Special Assistant to PM, said successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States had restored confidence of world community and now country would move in right direction towards progress and prosperity.

Special Assistant to PM said she had prayed for prosperity of the nation and success of Prime Minister Imran Khan in his vision of restoration of past glory of Pakistan.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said nation had expressed its confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan by giving its mandate in general election 2018 and rejected those who had ruined the economy of our beloved country through loot and plunder.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in interfaith harmony and it could be achieved by implementing the message of the Sufi saints.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq said opposition had started confrontational politics to malign sanctity of upper house of the parliament and wants to keep it under their control.

She said Govt wants upper house to function as per constitution and we will take constitutional and legal way to run this house.

Later on, Dr. Firdous Awan distributed clothes, fruits, sweets and cash amount amongst the needy persons and officials of Aukaf department.

The officials of Aukaf department also presented her "Qalandari Chaddar" as a gift.

Earlier, Dr. Firdos visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan and laid floral wreath on the grave and offered fateha.

The provincial president PTI Sindh and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh and other party leaders were accompanied with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information.