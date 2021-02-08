Provincial govt focused on fulfilling all requirements of police dept: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Shah said that provincial government was paying special attention on fulfilling all requirements to police department in order to maintain law and order situation in the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Shah said that provincial government was paying special attention on fulfilling all requirements to police department in order to maintain law and order situation in the province.

Talking to journalists during performing responsibilities as Chairman Recruitment Committee Muzaffargarh here on Monday, Syed Khurram Ali Shah said that second phase of recruitment in police department has been started to meet shortage of force.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure recruitment on merit as monitoring of recruitment process was being ensured through CCTV cameras.

He said that any official or candidates found involved in violating the legal procedure of recruitment would be dealt with iron hands.

He urged candidates to avoid using any reference or pay cash to anyone for recruitment.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, ADIG Hassan Raza Khakhi and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.