UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Govt Focused On Fulfilling All Requirements Of Police Dept: RPO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:42 PM

Provincial govt focused on fulfilling all requirements of police dept: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Shah said that provincial government was paying special attention on fulfilling all requirements to police department in order to maintain law and order situation in the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali Shah said that provincial government was paying special attention on fulfilling all requirements to police department in order to maintain law and order situation in the province.

Talking to journalists during performing responsibilities as Chairman Recruitment Committee Muzaffargarh here on Monday, Syed Khurram Ali Shah said that second phase of recruitment in police department has been started to meet shortage of force.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure recruitment on merit as monitoring of recruitment process was being ensured through CCTV cameras.

He said that any official or candidates found involved in violating the legal procedure of recruitment would be dealt with iron hands.

He urged candidates to avoid using any reference or pay cash to anyone for recruitment.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, ADIG Hassan Raza Khakhi and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Law And Order Muzaffargarh All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

39 FETO suspects arrested in simultaneous raids

3 minutes ago

Exports increase 5.53% in seven months

3 minutes ago

Glacier disaster survivor recounts escape from Him ..

3 minutes ago

Ejaz Alam Augustine greets cricket team

3 minutes ago

Amnesty slams France over arbitrary detentions

8 minutes ago

Biden: "Remains to be seen" if US will send team t ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.