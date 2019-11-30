Provincial govt highly motivated for progress of GB: CM

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz ur Rehman said on Saturday that the provincial government is highly dedicated and motivated for the progress of Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Gilgit Baltistan were rich in natural resources and tourism.

We have been working hard to promote our resources for the development of the area, he added.

Chief Minister further said, the government should make policies in accordance with the ground realities of the area. There is a dire need to bridge the gap between provincial governments and Federal government.