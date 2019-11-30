UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Govt Highly Motivated For Progress Of GB: CM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:58 PM

Provincial govt highly motivated for progress of GB: CM

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz ur Rehman said on Saturday that the provincial government is highly dedicated and motivated for the progress of Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Gilgit Baltistan were rich in natural resources and tourism.

We have been working hard to promote our resources for the development of the area, he added.

Chief Minister further said, the government should make policies in accordance with the ground realities of the area. There is a dire need to bridge the gap between provincial governments and Federal government.

