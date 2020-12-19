Provincial govt imposes smart lockdown in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration in Peshawar has imposed smart lockdown in different areas of the city due to rapid increase in Coronavirus cases.

According to the statement issued here on Saturday, smart lockdown was imposed on House No. 160, Qafila road defense colony Khyber Road, House No. 25, Street No. 1 Rashidabad Charsadda Road, House No. 59 / A Syed Ahmed Colony Peshawar Cantt, House No. 69, Street No.

5 Sector G-III Phase II Hayatabad, House No. 50, Street No. 5, Sector K-V Phase III Hayatabad, House No. 358, Street No. 5, Sector N-II Phase IV Hayatabad and House No.140, Street No. 7, Sector F-III, Phase VI Hayatabad.

SHO concerned police station has been directed to ensure no in and out movement in said areas to stop spread of coronavirus.

District Health Officer has been deputed for periodic medical assistance on the aforementioned locations. The notification will be ensured till further order.