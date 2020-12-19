UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Govt Imposes Smart Lockdown In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 03:56 PM

Provincial govt imposes smart lockdown in Peshawar

District administration in Peshawar has imposed smart lockdown in different areas of the city due to rapid increase in Coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration in Peshawar has imposed smart lockdown in different areas of the city due to rapid increase in Coronavirus cases.

According to the statement issued here on Saturday, smart lockdown was imposed on House No. 160, Qafila road defense colony Khyber Road, House No. 25, Street No. 1 Rashidabad Charsadda Road, House No. 59 / A Syed Ahmed Colony Peshawar Cantt, House No. 69, Street No.

5 Sector G-III Phase II Hayatabad, House No. 50, Street No. 5, Sector K-V Phase III Hayatabad, House No. 358, Street No. 5, Sector N-II Phase IV Hayatabad and House No.140, Street No. 7, Sector F-III, Phase VI Hayatabad.

SHO concerned police station has been directed to ensure no in and out movement in said areas to stop spread of coronavirus.

District Health Officer has been deputed for periodic medical assistance on the aforementioned locations. The notification will be ensured till further order.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Station Road Charsadda Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First Pakistani Student Nawal Haider Inducted as M ..

1 minute ago

ERC delivers winter essentials to the needy in Ita ..

1 minute ago

Iffat Omar says she will not back out from testify ..

7 minutes ago

PM 1000 Playground Project team visit concerned di ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistani cardiologists capable to conduct heart t ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.