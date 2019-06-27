Provincial govt making decision in favor of public interest: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasirabad, Zafar Ali here on Thursday expressed that provincial government was taking decision in the favour and interest of public

NASIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasirabad, Zafar Ali here on Thursday expressed that provincial government was taking decision in the favour and interest of public.

Talking to media, he said that due to productive policies of incumbent government the standard of living upgrading and improvement in quality of education for the common man.

He mentioned that the government was taking more steps for the promotion of education sector in the far-flung areas to eliminate the ignorance, because no nation of the world could develop without education.

He emphasized over the enrollment of children for the bright future of the country.

The local administration would bring all resources in utilization for the betterment of the people.

DC expressed that already directives has been issued to all concerned officer to ensure presence at their offices and redress the problems of people.

There is no compromise to linger the grievances of people.

It was the major responsibility of the government to provide basic amenities to people including safe drinking water, heath and education.

\378