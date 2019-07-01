UrduPoint.com
Provincial Govt Making Decision In Favor Of People Interest: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:30 PM

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasirabad, Zafar Ali here on Monday expressed that provincial government was taking decision in favour and interest of public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasirabad, Zafar Ali here on Monday expressed that provincial government was taking decision in favour and interest of public.

Talking to media, he said that due to productive policies of incumbent government the standard of living was upgrading and improvement in quality of education for the common man.

He mentioned that the government was taking more steps for the promotion of education sector in the far-flung areas to eliminate the ignorance, because no nation of the world could progress without education.

He emphasized over the massive enrollment of children for the bright future of the country.

The local administration would bring all resources in utilization for the betterment of the people.

DC expressed that already directives has been issued to all concerned officers to ensure presence at their offices and redress the problems of people.

There is no compromise to linger the grievances of people.

It was the major responsibility of the government to provide basic amenities to people including safe drinking water, heath and education.

