Provincial govt paying special focus on health sector: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu on Thursday said that provincial government paying special focus on health sector to improve facilities for the masses.

During a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital the deputy commissioner said that best medical facilities would be ensured at all government hospitals.

The DC said that the upgradation of the health sector was one of the top priorities of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He inspected various sections of the hospital and checked attendance of the hospital staff. He directed hospital administration to complete ongoing upgradation project of Out Patient Department (OPD) in order to facilitate maximum people.