Provincial Govt Paying Special Focus On Welfare Minorities: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 10:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that the provincial government has introduced various packages for the welfare of minorities across the province.
In a statement issued here on Saturday in connection with Minorities Day going to be observed on August 11, the deputy commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated various steps for the welfare of minorities.
He said that for the first time in the history of the province a budget of Rs 2.5 billion has been allocated for the minorities.
In this regard, work has been started in the district for the welfare of minorities, he added.
Sandhu maintained that the provincial government offered special packages to minorities on Easter while a special grant has also been given to over 10,000 families across the province.
He said that as per directives of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, arrangements have been started to promote religious tourism at churches.
He further added that special quota has been given to youngsters of minorities in jobs and admissions in universities.
"Working was also continued on Hindu marriage act and christians personal laws" he added.
Recent Stories
‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven farmers booked over water theft3 minutes ago
-
Robber fears of peoples' chase commits suicide13 minutes ago
-
On Independence Day, President grants 90-day remission to elderly, juvenile prisoners13 minutes ago
-
Efforts on to ensure policies’ blessings at grassroots level23 minutes ago
-
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories42 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans horns, whistles ahead of Independence Day43 minutes ago
-
Man booked for filing wrong complaint43 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat handles 132 emergencies last week43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Parliament championed critical legislation on gender violence, women empowerment: Speak ..53 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 157.8 kg drugs; arrests six accused53 minutes ago
-
Mountaineer Murad Sadpara tragically passes away1 hour ago
-
Six including three children killed in road mishap1 hour ago