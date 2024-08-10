Provincial govt paying special focus on welfare minorities: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that the provincial government has introduced various packages for the welfare of minorities across the province.

In a statement issued here on Saturday in connection with Minorities Day going to be observed on August 11, the deputy commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated various steps for the welfare of minorities.

He said that for the first time in the history of the province a budget of Rs 2.5 billion has been allocated for the minorities.

In this regard, work has been started in the district for the welfare of minorities, he added.

Sandhu maintained that the provincial government offered special packages to minorities on Easter while a special grant has also been given to over 10,000 families across the province.

He said that as per directives of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, arrangements have been started to promote religious tourism at churches.

He further added that special quota has been given to youngsters of minorities in jobs and admissions in universities.

"Working was also continued on Hindu marriage act and christians personal laws" he added.