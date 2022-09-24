Provincial Govt refuses to allow KP police performing duty in center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday refused to allow provincial police personnel to perform duty in center to stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's long march.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the KP government cannot give the province's police force to the Federal government.

He said that police force is much needed here in KP to maintain law and order in the province.