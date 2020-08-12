Provincial govt responsible for pitiable condition of Karachi: Haleem Adel Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Parliamentary leader of PTI in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adel Sheikh Wednesday said that time had come for us to take over the matter and issues of Karachi to ensure smooth running of the state of affairs of the country.

He said that the provincial government was responsible for the present pitiable condition of Karachi city as all concerned civic organizations fall under Sindh government after 18th Amendment.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, he said that the issues of Karachi were of national importance as the city had 90 percent share in Sindh and 70 percent share in the country's overall revenue generation.

He said that all the powers were delegated to the province under 18th Amendment leaving behind the Federal government with no option other than to ask the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for disposal of the city's garbage. The NDMA excellently made it possible by removing the waste with limited financial resources in short span of five days, he added.

To a question, Haleem Sheikh said that the Supreme Court in its orders, had directed the NDMA to undertake the cleanliness drive besides asking the provincial government to provide space for dumping of disposal.