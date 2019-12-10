Provincial Govt should stay to serve Sindh people: Sindh Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said the Federal Government had no plan to topple Sindh Government , and expressed the desire that it should continue to serve people of province.

He was talking to media during his visit to Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Hyderabad on Tuesday where he was given detailed presentation about working of the Committee.

Governor Imran Ismail said neither Prime Minister nor President had assigned him the task to destabilize the provincial government.

Extending offer to Sindh Government of all-out cooperation for serving people, Imran Ismail said "we also need cooperation of the provincial government for execution of federal government's development projects in Sindh." For improvement in drainage and cleanliness conditions of the cities, all stakeholders should work together to ensure clean and healthy environment to the people, he noted.

He said the governor was a representative of the federal government and as per the Constitution his powers were limited sine all powers vested in the provincial government.

He said he had raised objections on Police Order passed by the Sindh Government and added these objections were still on record as he considered it would hamper the affairs of the province.

Due to new police order, people of Sindh were facing difficulties in registering FIRs whereas in KPK digital FIR system was successfully under implementation, he observed.

Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) was working smoothly with the copperation of Police, he said and added that CPLC was playing important role in curbing crimes through data-sharing.