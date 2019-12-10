UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Provincial Govt Should Stay To Serve Sindh People: Sindh Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:02 PM

Provincial Govt should stay to serve Sindh people: Sindh Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said the Federal Government had no plan to topple Sindh Government, and expressed the desire that it should continue to serve people of province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said the Federal Government had no plan to topple Sindh Government, and expressed the desire that it should continue to serve people of province.

He was talking to media during his visit to Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Hyderabad on Tuesday where he was given detailed presentation about working of the Committee.

Governor Imran Ismail said neither Prime Minister nor President had assigned him the task to destabilize the provincial government.

Extending offer to Sindh Government of all-out cooperation for serving people, Imran Ismail said "we also need cooperation of the provincial government for execution of federal government's development projects in Sindh." For improvement in drainage and cleanliness conditions of the cities, all stakeholders should work together to ensure clean and healthy environment to the people, he noted.

He said the governor was a representative of the federal government and as per the Constitution his powers were limited sine all powers vested in the provincial government.

He said he had raised objections on Police Order passed by the Sindh Government and added these objections were still on record as he considered it would hamper the affairs of the province.

Due to new police order, people of Sindh were facing difficulties in registering FIRs whereas in KPK digital FIR system was successfully under implementation, he observed.

Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) was working smoothly with the copperation of Police, he said and added that CPLC was playing important role in curbing crimes through data-sharing.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Visit Hyderabad FIR Media All Government

Recent Stories

MBRF launches 7th edition of ‘Bil Arabi’ to su ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights country’s experience in cl ..

1 hour ago

Women have advanced across all sectors in the UAE: ..

1 hour ago

New technologies become the driving force behind C ..

4 minutes ago

50 global operators launch commercial 5G service i ..

4 minutes ago

CNG cylinder banned in school vans

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.